Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $70.47.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

