Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,861 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 109,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

