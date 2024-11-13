Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,358 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.