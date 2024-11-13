Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 34.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 117.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 68,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $133.34 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $139.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.39.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

