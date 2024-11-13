Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Shares of JPM opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $674.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

