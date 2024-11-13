Vodafone Group Public Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,044 call options on the company. This is an increase of 163% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,440 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOD. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 9.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 14.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 21.8% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

