Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.57. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 293,922 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

