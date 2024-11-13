What is B. Riley’s Estimate for SLR Investment Q2 Earnings?

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for SLR Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for SLR Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.
SLRC stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $16.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 145,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 143,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
