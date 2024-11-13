What is B. Riley’s Estimate for SLR Investment Q2 Earnings?

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for SLR Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for SLR Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

SLRC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLRC

SLR Investment Stock Performance

SLRC stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $16.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 145,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 143,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.