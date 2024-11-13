What is William Blair’s Estimate for AMN Q4 Earnings?

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Friday, November 8th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

AMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Read Our Latest Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of AMN opened at $26.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $80.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.