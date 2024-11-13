What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Bank OZK Q1 Earnings?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%.
NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 20,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 423.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
