William Blair Issues Pessimistic Estimate for BDX Earnings

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report released on Friday, November 8th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s current full-year earnings is $14.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

BDX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

NYSE BDX opened at $231.26 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $249.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 70.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 44.2% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

