Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Insider Philip Chronican Buys 8,000 Shares

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Free Report) insider Philip Chronican acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$29.63 ($19.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$237,040.00 ($155,947.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Woolworths Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Woolworths Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 2nd. Woolworths Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,155.56%.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

