WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$258.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$266.82.

WSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$257.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE WSP opened at C$240.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$240.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$224.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$180.73 and a 12-month high of C$259.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$2.24. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of C$3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3 billion. Analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.38%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

