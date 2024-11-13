Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Xylem Trading Up 0.1 %

XYL opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average is $134.93. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.21 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

