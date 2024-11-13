Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nucor

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $153.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Nucor has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Nucor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 11,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $1,860,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,109,918.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $798,825.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,837.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $1,860,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,109,918.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,712 shares of company stock worth $3,980,235. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.