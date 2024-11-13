Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for ZION Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 4,993,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after purchasing an additional 929,251 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after purchasing an additional 563,889 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,684,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 538,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,294,000 after buying an additional 433,513 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,817.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 3,605 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $209,306.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,894.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $75,319.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,817.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $519,048. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

