Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Garmin Earnings

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Garmin in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.74 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Garmin alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $213.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $214.83.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $123,328.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,484.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,502 in the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 578.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,252,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.