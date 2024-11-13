Zacks Research Weighs in on WaFd’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WaFd in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.43 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WAFD. StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. WaFd has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 353.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 102,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 79,942 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in WaFd by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WaFd by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,408,000 after buying an additional 125,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other WaFd news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $404,359.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,532.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

