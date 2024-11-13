Zane Lewis Buys 3,490,752 Shares of Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) Stock

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE – Get Free Report) insider Zane Lewis purchased 3,490,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$24,435.26 ($16,075.83).
Odessa Minerals Price Performance
Odessa Minerals Company Profile
Odessa Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Western Australia. The company explores for diamond, lithium, rare earth elements, copper, nickel, and graphite deposits. It holds 14 granted and application exploration licenses covering an area of 3,200 square kilometers in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
