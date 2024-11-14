10,606 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,101 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,055,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 144,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Diodes by 95.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $70,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,113.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,576,587. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,921. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DIOD opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.58. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

