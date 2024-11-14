13,100 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in National Beverage by 584.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 760.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.83. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

