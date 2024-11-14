135 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 82.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $4,140,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,248 shares of company stock worth $31,103,350. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $347.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.46 and a 200-day moving average of $309.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.86 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 519.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

