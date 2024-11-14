138 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $316.88 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $234.01 and a 12 month high of $320.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

