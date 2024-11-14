162 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Bought by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 131.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 20,700.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $193.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.73. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $193.49 and a 12 month high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.