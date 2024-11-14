2,306 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,306 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in M/I Homes by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
M/I Homes Price Performance
MHO stock opened at $153.50 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $176.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.24.
Insider Activity at M/I Homes
In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.