31,046 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYN. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 20.7% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 37,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYN opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

