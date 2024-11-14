33,100 Shares in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter worth $22,724,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,733,000 after purchasing an additional 419,706 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 479,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,584 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,126,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 327,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,137,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,567,000 after purchasing an additional 210,208 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OUT. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 2.0 %

OUT opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. OUTFRONT Media’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.59%.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

