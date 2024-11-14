43,030 Shares in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of FIIG opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

