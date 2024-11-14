625 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

