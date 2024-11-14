635 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 635 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $80.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

