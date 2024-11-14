7,400 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 139.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 608,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 354,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 49,233 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 620,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 77.3% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 214,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $103.30 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,699 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

