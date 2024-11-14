ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 26.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 98.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 811.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 138,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 427,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,942,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $56.69 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

