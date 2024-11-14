AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

AGNC opened at $9.52 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

