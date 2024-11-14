Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

