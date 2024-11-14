Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,957 shares of company stock worth $5,239,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

