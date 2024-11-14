Amalgamated Bank Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 803.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 107,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,121 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,821,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,436,552.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 136,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,363,589.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,357.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at $36,436,552.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $119.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ADMA. Raymond James increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

