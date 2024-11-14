Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $95,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,277.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,277.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,527.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,897. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TRU. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $102.97 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

