Analysts Set Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Price Target at $8.17

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

AMPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of AMPX opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.42. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,666.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,783.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,783.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,683 shares of company stock worth $425,318. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 124.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 152,102 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 84.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth $72,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

