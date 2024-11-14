Analysts Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price at $159.88

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,417 shares of company stock worth $5,301,728 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE stock opened at $180.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.62 and a 200-day moving average of $134.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

