Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 27.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 36,269 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 420,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 279,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.7 %

NLY stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,714.29%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

