APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:APXI opened at $11.80 on Thursday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APx Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 695,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 101,887 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 358,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 158,990 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 394,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.