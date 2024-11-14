Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $27,000.
GE Vernova Price Performance
NYSE:GEV opened at $333.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.53. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $349.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
