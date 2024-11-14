Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 39.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 23.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 172,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $118.62 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $99.31 and a twelve month high of $131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.19.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.