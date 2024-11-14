Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 977 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,372,000 after purchasing an additional 842,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,576,000 after buying an additional 708,260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,263,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,932,000 after buying an additional 678,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,372,000 after buying an additional 452,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $11,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HOG. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,405.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

