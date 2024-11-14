Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

IDXX opened at $429.82 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $404.74 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.09 and its 200 day moving average is $484.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.