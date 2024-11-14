Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 461 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 36,026 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 255,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 22,398 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -17.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

