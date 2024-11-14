Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 467 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Datadog by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $424,226.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,086 shares in the company, valued at $86,906,602.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares in the company, valued at $57,195,685.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $424,226.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 695,086 shares in the company, valued at $86,906,602.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,579 shares of company stock worth $40,386,541 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG stock opened at $128.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.36, a P/E/G ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.96.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

