Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 514 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Masco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,830,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,414,000 after buying an additional 181,515 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,950,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,825,000 after buying an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Masco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,855,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after buying an additional 259,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,245,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,136,000 after acquiring an additional 319,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.3 %

MAS opened at $79.25 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

