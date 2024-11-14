Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Invests $39,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,588 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $130,892,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 83,671.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,183,000 after buying an additional 538,010 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,697,000 after buying an additional 182,645 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,946.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 136,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after acquiring an additional 129,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $214.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.83 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

