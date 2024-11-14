Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Invests $42,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

Shares of KMI opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

